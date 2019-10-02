Some on ACA insurance plans may soon get wellness program discounts
Workplace wellness programs offer rewards and discounts on healthcare costs for employees who agree to exercise or change their diets — more than 50 million workers participate in them. Now some people who buy their insurance through the Affordable Care Act may have a chance to do the same.
