Marketplace Morning Report

What do Elon Musk, Michael Bloomberg and the Pope have in common?

Sep 27, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

How IPOs work

Sep 25, 2019
Another Hollywood moment for Asian-Americans: SNL gains first Chinese-American cast member

Scott Tong Sep 27, 2019
New SNL castmember Bowen Yang, and his co-moderator Matt Rogers, at the Vulture Festival in May 2018 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

When “Saturday Night Live” begins its 45th season on Saturday, standup comedian and show staff writer Bowen Yang will become its first cast member of East Asian descent. Yang’s signing by “SNL” follows a string of hit films and movies with starring Asian Americans.

Last summer “Crazy Rich Asians” — with an all-Asian cast — became the top-grossing romantic comedy in a decade. The ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat,” about a Chinese-American family, begins its sixth season this fall. And the Netflix film “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” starring an Asian-American female lead, became a hit download that sparked two sequels.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

