For GM workers on day three of strike, it’s ‘hurry up and wait’

Tracey Samuelson Sep 18, 2019
Members of the United Auto Workers who are employed at the General Motors Co. Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, slow down salary employees entering the plant as they strike early on September 16, 2019.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

It’s been a busy few days at the UAW union hall that serves workers at General Motors’ Wentzville, Missouri plant. Union officials have been getting 4,500 workers signed up for strike benefits: $250 per week in strike pay and health care paid for by the union, as GM has decided not to cover striking workers. Other workers are trying to stay on top of the news and keep from spending the money they’ve saved in anticipation of the strike.

On the picket lines, the issue at the front of many striking workers’ minds is bringing pay and benefits for the automaker’s temporary workers into line with those of permanent employees.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

