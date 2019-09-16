Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

Clash for clunkers

Sep 16, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Need for transgender health care providers spurs training program

Melanie Sevcenko Sep 16, 2019
Dr. Christina Milano co-founded the Transgender Health Program within OHSU in 2015.
Melanie Sevcenko

According to a 2016 estimate, there are 1.4 million transgender people in the U.S. This growing segment of the population is faced with a shortage of appropriately trained health care providers. The Transgender Health Program at Oregon Health & Sciences University already offers an umbrella of services to transgender patients. Now its aim is to become a training ground for providers of transgender care, from nurses to specialized surgeons.

