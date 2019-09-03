As a wave of aging baby boomers rolls into nursing homes nationwide, many facilities face two ongoing challenges: revenue and recruitment. The cost of care is increasing, and there’s an ongoing shortage of skilled caregivers.

As a result, hundreds of nursing homes have closed in the past decade, and many state governments are struggling to deal with the fallout.

In Massachusetts, lawmakers recently extended a $50 million financial lifeline to try to help the state’s ailing nursing homes. But experts who study the senior care industry say it likely won’t be enough to prevent more facilities from going out of business.

