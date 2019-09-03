Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

What the trade war's really doing

Sep 3, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,972 Episodes
Marketplace 3,919 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,625 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 145 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 110 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 13 Episodes

Massachusetts extends a lifeline to ailing nursing homes, but more closures are expected

Adrian Ma Sep 3, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A physical therapy aide helps a man exercise at a nursing home.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

As a wave of aging baby boomers rolls into nursing homes nationwide, many facilities face two ongoing challenges: revenue and recruitment. The cost of care is increasing, and there’s an ongoing shortage of skilled caregivers.

As a result, hundreds of nursing homes have closed in the past decade, and many state governments are struggling to deal with the fallout.

In Massachusetts, lawmakers recently extended a $50 million financial lifeline to try to help the state’s ailing nursing homes. But experts who study the senior care industry say it likely won’t be enough to prevent more facilities from going out of business. 

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story