Will home price growth keep slowing?

Home prices have been rising steadily for more than seven years now, but lately that growth has slowed. On Tuesday we’ll get the latest update, with the release of the S&P/Case-Shiller National Home Price Index. Economists say the recent drop in mortgage rates could push prices up faster by bringing more buyers into the market who are competing for a limited supply of houses.
