Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Can Trump order companies to stop doing business with China?

Aug 26, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,954 Episodes
Marketplace 3,913 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,619 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 143 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 109 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 12 Episodes

Classic cars offer students a route to modern auto repair

Carol Vassar Aug 26, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The 1934 Huppmobile restored by the students at the Raymond Hill School was on display at a recent car show in New Britain, Connecticut.
Carol Vassar

Today’s cars are more complex than ever. They may drive themselves, but they can’t (yet) repair themselves. Statistics from the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show an increased need for auto technicians between now and 2026. How can high school students get started on the path to auto repair? A vintage auto restoration program at the Raymond Hill School in New Britain, Connecticut that allows students to get their hands dirty and learn basic auto mechanics, may hold the key.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story