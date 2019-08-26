Classic cars offer students a route to modern auto repair

Today’s cars are more complex than ever. They may drive themselves, but they can’t (yet) repair themselves. Statistics from the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show an increased need for auto technicians between now and 2026. How can high school students get started on the path to auto repair? A vintage auto restoration program at the Raymond Hill School in New Britain, Connecticut that allows students to get their hands dirty and learn basic auto mechanics, may hold the key.

