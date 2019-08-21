Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Matters of import

Aug 21, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,945 Episodes
Marketplace 3,909 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,616 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 143 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 109 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 11 Episodes

Why the U.S. and Japan both want to strike a trade deal

Justin Ho Aug 21, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Flags of the USA and Japan are seen while traders work at a foreign exchange trading company in 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Senior U.S. and Japanese officials are meeting in Washington this week to talk trade. As American farmers face steep tariffs in the Japanese market, agriculture will be a big concern. But both sides are motivated to get a deal done.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story