How do you feel when you hear the word “recession”?

Over the past year, talk of a possible recession in the United States has increased, with analysts and economists seeing signs of a potential economic downturn.

The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, along with a decline in exports, manufacturing and business investment, have raised the risk of a recession, according to experts.

We want to know: What are your feelings or concerns when you hear the word “recession”? Is increased talk about it making you approach your finances in a different way, or are you keeping calm and carrying on?

Leave your comments below, and we may be in touch.