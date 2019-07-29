Featured Now Workplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableBrexitHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

What a rate cut means (and doesn't mean)

Jul 29, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,894 Episodes
Marketplace 3,893 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,599 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 139 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 108 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 8 Episodes

“Recession” doesn’t have to be a scary word

Jack Stewart Jul 29, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A distressed trader working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 7, 2008 — the day the Dow closed down more than 500 points.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The “R” word means different things to different people, depending on their experiences. 

For some in their 20s and 30s, the repercussions of the Great Recession of a decade ago are seared into their memories. They watched friends and family lose jobs and houses, which makes the threat of a recession now something they view nervously.

But while talk of an impending recession may trigger panic attacks for survivors of the financial crisis, for analysts, it’s just part of a predictable economic cycle. 

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story