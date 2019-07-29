“Recession” doesn’t have to be a scary word

The “R” word means different things to different people, depending on their experiences.

For some in their 20s and 30s, the repercussions of the Great Recession of a decade ago are seared into their memories. They watched friends and family lose jobs and houses, which makes the threat of a recession now something they view nervously.

But while talk of an impending recession may trigger panic attacks for survivors of the financial crisis, for analysts, it’s just part of a predictable economic cycle.

