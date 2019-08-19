Home Depot reports earnings this week

Home Depot will report earnings on Tuesday. On the one hand, the big-box retailer is in a good position: there’s steady demand for its products. But on the other, there’s also a lot going on in the economy that could hurt Home Depot: a drop in existing home sales and, of course, ill effects of the trade war.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.