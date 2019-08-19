Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Who wants truckers driving 17 hours a day?

Aug 19, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,939 Episodes
Marketplace 3,907 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,614 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 142 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 109 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 11 Episodes

Home Depot reports earnings this week

Marielle Segarra Aug 19, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A sign for a Home Depot store in 2018 in El Cerrito, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Home Depot will report earnings on Tuesday. On the one hand, the big-box retailer is in a good position: there’s steady demand for its products. But on the other, there’s also a lot going on in the economy that could hurt Home Depot: a drop in existing home sales and, of course, ill effects of the trade war.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story