Marketplace Morning Report

The age of active shooter insurance

Aug 7, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Retraining day

Aug 6, 2019
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Morning Report

Apple plugs into the credit card business

Tracey Samuelson Aug 7, 2019
The Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Apple rolled out its new credit card to select customers this week. It’s issued by Goldman Sachs on MasterCard’s payment network and offers a tiered system of cash-back rewards, with the highest rewards for Apple purchases. Other credit cards have similar rewards and features, which means the industry make not make any big changes with Apple in the mix.  But Apple may be able to capitalize on the strong emotional connection its customers have with the brand.

