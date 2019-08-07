Apple rolled out its new credit card to select customers this week. It’s issued by Goldman Sachs on MasterCard’s payment network and offers a tiered system of cash-back rewards, with the highest rewards for Apple purchases. Other credit cards have similar rewards and features, which means the industry make not make any big changes with Apple in the mix. But Apple may be able to capitalize on the strong emotional connection its customers have with the brand.

