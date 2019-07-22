Why your safe deposit box might not be as “safe” as you think
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
In years gone by, if you wanted to keep some of your valuables in a safe location, you might do it at your local bank, specifically in a safe deposit box in a vault. As more physical bank branches close their locations, safes are less common, but there are still a lot of people who use them.
However, the safe deposit box is no longer as “safe” as it once was. New York Times business reporter Stacy Cowley recently wrote about how a combination of oversight and lack of regulation has led to the disappearance of items worth millions of dollars from safe deposit boxes — and occasionally, as Cowley put it, deflection of responsibility by the banks that leased them.
Click the audio player above to hear the interview.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.
Thank you for doing your part!