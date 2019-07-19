Automatic Reply: “We have switched to Mezcal”

Automatic Reply celebrates the pithy, surprising or otherwise amusing “out-of-office” email messages pinging around workplaces.
Like many Americans, Jeremy Tofte has a hard time taking time off. When the founder of Melvin Brewing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, traveled to Mexico this spring, he said it was his first vacation in more than a year. Here’s the out-of-office message Tofte set up before going away:
Hello,
I’m in Oaxaca, wearing board shorts, getting barreled and possibly even making some memories. All the Melvin I brought is gone and we have switched to Mezcal.
I will be working again starting next Tuesday. I’m actually going to try this vacation thing. I heard it’s all the rage in France.
Thanks.
It’s your turn. If you’ve ever received an out-of-office message that made you think “I wish I’d thought of that,” tell us about it here:
