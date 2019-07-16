A Philadelphia startup wants to bring e-scooters to the city
Philadelphia natives, Kevin Thompson and Naim Statham want to launch their dockless e-scooter company, Verve S, in their hometown. But it’s still illegal in the state of Pennsylvania to ride e-scooters on streets or sidewalks. Legislation may change that later this year, although city regulators say they’re in no rush to join the e-scooter craze.
