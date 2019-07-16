Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Big Tech's big day on Capitol Hill

Jul 16, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,867 Episodes
Marketplace 3,884 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,590 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 137 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 107 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 6 Episodes

A Philadelphia startup wants to bring e-scooters to the city

Darryl C. Murphy Jul 16, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Philadelphia natives Kevin Thompson and Naim Statham have invested almost $100,000 to launch their electric scooter company in their hometown.
Darryl C. Murphy

Philadelphia natives, Kevin Thompson and Naim Statham want to launch their dockless e-scooter company, Verve S, in their hometown. But it’s still illegal in the state of Pennsylvania to ride e-scooters on streets or sidewalks. Legislation may change that later this year, although city regulators say they’re in no rush to join the e-scooter craze.

Click on the audio player to listen to the story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.

Thank you for doing your part!

give now