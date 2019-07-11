Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Jul 11, 2019
The economic impact of low college enrollment by undocumented students

Farida Jhabvala Romero Jul 11, 2019
This student, an undocumented immigrant in San Jose, California, is heading off to college. Counselors say other students without legal status see no reason to go on to higher education because their job opportunities are limited.
Farida Jhabvala Romero/KQED

Each year, nearly 100,000 undocumented students graduate from U.S. high schools. But only a small fraction enroll in four-year colleges. Counselors in California and other states say students who are unable to legally work can get discouraged from pursuing higher education. Economists say that limits their economic mobility and the economic growth of the states they live in.

