Some foreign performers are having to delay or cancel their concerts because the consular officers at U.S. embassies require more documentation before issuing visas. These artists are being asked to provide 15 years of their travel history, employment history, past and current social media handles, email accounts and addresses. This so-called “extreme vetting” is making some promoters and bookers in the U.S. think twice about bringing artists from some countries.

