Cars and trucks are often used as examples of how globalized supply chains are now. Parts can come from China or Europe and vehicles can be assembled in the US, Mexico or Japan. All of which makes it tough to figure out just how “American” a vehicle is.
But cars.com worked on doing exactly that for its latest American-Made Index. The Jeep Cherokee takes the top spot for 2019, but three of the top five most American vehicles are Hondas.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.
Thank you for doing your part!