Cars and trucks are often used as examples of how globalized supply chains are now. Parts can come from China or Europe and vehicles can be assembled in the US, Mexico or Japan. All of which makes it tough to figure out just how “American” a vehicle is.

But cars.com worked on doing exactly that for its latest American-Made Index. The Jeep Cherokee takes the top spot for 2019, but three of the top five most American vehicles are Hondas.

