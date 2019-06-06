Featured Now Workplace CultureThis is UncomfortableHow We SurviveBrains and Losses

In this red hot economy, pink slips are in the offing

Jun 6, 2019
VA expands veteran access to private sector medicine

Ben Bradford Jun 6, 2019
A man walks by the Department of Veterans Affairs, July 27, 2017, in Washington, DC.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

As of today, the 9 million veterans who receive health care through Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals have new options to see outside doctors.

Veterans can visit private medical facilities if they live more than a half hour from a VA doctor or can’t get an appointment within 20 days, down from a threshold of 30 days. Lawmakers passed the change last year to lower veteran wait times, but health experts fear unintended consequences.

