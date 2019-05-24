Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

This weekend could change everything for the EU

May 24, 2019
Durable goods slump in April

Eve Epstein May 24, 2019
A customer shops for washers and dryers at Lowe's in Burbank, Calif.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Commerce Department reports durable goods orders fell 2.1% in April, the latest indication of a slowdown in U.S. manufacturing. Durable goods include big-ticket manufactured products like airplanes, cars and household appliances.

April’s weakness was widespread — from autos to metals and business machinery. Commercial aircraft orders declined steeply, driven by the worldwide grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max jet after two crashes.

Boeing has a backlog of more than 4,000 orders, but as long as the planes aren’t flying, airlines aren’t placing new orders. A number of other factors are weighing on U.S. manufacturers, including a slowdown in global growth and trade tensions with China. Manufacturing employment, meanwhile, has been stagnant since the beginning of 2019.

