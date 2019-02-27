Budgeting for a student loan payment each month is something a lot of people can relate to: these days, about 70 percent of college graduates enter the workforce facing some level of student debt. That increasingly common experience has some companies starting to include student loan repayment programs in their benefits package. They’re finding it’s one way to get an edge on new hires in a tight labor market.
