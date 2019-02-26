Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/26/business/nyc-one-step-closer-congestion-charge-could-other-cities-follow/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have announced joint support for congestion pricing on cars entering Manhattan's central business district. Under the proposal, which still needs to be approved by state legislators, revenue collected would help pay for improving the city's dilapidated subway system. Cities like London, Singapore, and Stockholm already have congestion pricing. If New York adopts its own program, other cities in search of funding for major infrastructure projects could follow suit.

