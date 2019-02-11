By Ben Bradford
February 11, 2019
U.S.-China negotiators have less than three weeks to come to a deal before the trade war deepens. Tariffs on Chinese imports are set to rise from 10 percent to 25 percent after March 1. An official delegation begins meeting Monday in Beijing, joined by top Trump administration officials — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer — on Thursday. Many analysts think rather than striking a significant deal or allowing the harsher tariffs to go into effect, a third option is most likely.

