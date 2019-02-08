As part of its ongoing trade dispute with the U.S., China imposed a 10 percent tariff on America’s liquefied natural gas, aka LNG. In Texas, there have been concerns that the tariffs could threaten the future of LNG exports. But analysts are nonetheless expecting a boom year for LNG, with analysts at Wood Mackenzie expecting companies to invest $20 billion into just three of the many export terminals being planned on the Gulf Coast. Still, the trade tensions have caused some problems, and industry groups and Houston business leaders continue to warn the tariffs are bad for LNG prospects.
