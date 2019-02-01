Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/01/business/regulations-india-sets-road-blocks-amazon/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In its push for global dominance, Amazon bet big on India as a major growth market. But the company wasn’t counting on the country's tough new e-commerce rules. With the retail market saturated at home, Amazon, Walmart and other corporations must find emerging markets to grow. So why is India limiting Amazon's services? And how will Amazon navigate these roadblocks going forward?

