The Federal Reserve reports that outstanding consumer credit rose by $22 billion dollars in November, after an even bigger rise in October. That puts U.S. consumers on track to increase their total debt on credit cards, student-loans and car-loans by 6-3/4 percent this year. How might that record-high consumer debt impact the U.S. economy?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Mitchell Hartman at @entrepreneurguy.