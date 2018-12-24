A user rides a Spin scooter in San Francisco. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/24/business/why-does-motor-city-love-e-scooters/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

For a city that built its name on car production, it might seem a little counterintuitive that Detroit would take such a liking to electric scooters. But Ford Motor Co. is getting into the game with its recent acquisition of e-scooter startup Spin. Detroit has other e-scooter companies in the area as well. The city is requiring the companies to place some of their e-scooters in outer-city neighborhoods. With e-scooters, Detroit is setting the stage for more changes in mobility and new options for transportation.