Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/07/business/opec-fights-falling-prices-production-cuts/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

After days of tense negotiations, OPEC members agreed to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels a day. Russia and a few other non-OPEC countries said they'd join in to try to get sinking oil prices to rise. They've fallen over 30 percent in the last few months.

But while those cuts are significant, analysts say the move isn’t likely to have a major impact on the U.S. oil market. That’s because the U.S.’s own oil market is getting bigger and bigger and seems to be less vulnerable to OPEC’s decisions.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

As a nonprofit news organization, Marketplace is on a mission that drives what we do every day: to increase economic intelligence across the country. But we can’t do it alone. Become a Marketplace Investor today, in whatever amount you choose, and your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO