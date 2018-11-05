Scientists say we have to do something about all the carbon we’re spewing into the air, and fast. A recent United Nations climate study says capturing carbon dioxide — even sucking it from the air — is going to be crucial in the fight against climate change. But once you’ve caught it, where do you put it? Scientists on the Texas Gulf Coast are looking into a possible answer. But, as always, finding the money for it is a challenge.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO