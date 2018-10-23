A man is seen in silhouette leaving the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquaters on September 21, 2018 in Geneva. - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

A meeting of World Trade Organization ministers in Ottawa, Canada, this week has one goal: reform. The international multilateral trade watchdog has continually struggled with decision-making and relevance. Now China-U.S. trade tensions threaten to overwhelm the body and knock reform efforts off track. The assignment in Ottawa is to get other influential countries to the table in an effort to make the WTO more efficient and effective, despite the simmering U.S.-China trade war.

