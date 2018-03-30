Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 26. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Markets have been passive for the last three years, but they woke up this week and showed some volatility. Helping us to understand it and the week’s news are Nela Richardson from Redfin and Don Lee from the Los Angeles Times. Markets are reacting to rising interest rates but also policy change, with the country moving from free trade to tariffs and fears of trade wars. Facebook also helped drag down markets, and we look at the data-harvesting scandal and whether this is a turning point for consumer privacy. Also, is there too much reliance on tech stocks in the indexes? We discuss.