Look at any list of the most expensive places to live in the United States, and San Francisco and the Bay Area are almost always near the top. With 3.7 million Native Americans living in urban areas, the high cost of living is changing the lives of many. High Country News reporter Julian Brave NoiseCat wrote about the issue and joined Marketplace Weekend to discuss.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.