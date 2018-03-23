Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/23/health-care/key-health-care-measure-left-out-federal-spending-bill/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Congress jammed a lot into its $1.3 trillion spending bill, and we’ll be going through the bill’s 2,000-plus pages for some time. But there was one thing noticeably left out: a last-ditch compromise amendment on health care sponsored by Republican senators Susan Collins and Lamar Alexander. The so-called “stabilization” package was designed to keep health insurance premiums on the individual market from skyrocketing and would have restored billions of dollars in federal subsidy money for insurance companies that the Trump administration cancelled out last year.

