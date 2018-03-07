Automation touches many consumer products — the cars we drive, the sneakers we put on and now the jeans we wear.
Levi Strauss & Co. is planning to swap out garment workers for laser machines that could create the worn look on a pair of jeans in less than two minutes.
Suzanne Kapner, a reporter from the Wall Street Journal, wrote about Levi's latest innovation.
In an interview with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal, Kapner explained why Levi's wants to reduce its production time: "A lot of companies are working on improving its supply chains with the end result being — they don't want markdowns at the end of the season."
Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.