Three billion dollars. Yep, gun-related injuries cost the U.S. hospital system about $3 billion each year, according to a study in the journal Health Affairs. Most injuries occur during an assault. And when people wind up in an emergency room, the costs add up to about $100,000 per person. MarketWatch health care reporter Emma Court reported on that data and spoke to the study's authors. She joined Marketplace Weekend to discuss it.