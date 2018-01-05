Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/05/business/rise-boutique-gym/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It's that time of year — when subscriptions to weight loss programs and gym memberships spike. But the big box workout chain has a challenger: the boutique gym. According to research by the financial services firm Stephens Inc., in 2015 boutique gyms made up 21 percent of the $22.4 billion U.S. health club market.

The studios feature one-on-one training and group classes including, barre, Pilates and high-intensity interval training. Boutique studios are a hit with millennials and one Los Angeles-based trainer is cashing in.

