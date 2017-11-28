Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/28/economy/gop-tax-bill-clears-senate-hurdle-help-trigger-mechanism/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The latest draft of the Senate tax bill sailed through a procedural vote in the budget committee today. One of the big questions leading up to the vote was how to appease deficit hawks like Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who object to the trillion or so dollars these tax cuts would add to the national debt. Well, Corker voted yes on the bill, and the concession that reportedly got him there? A so-called tax trigger. The question is … how does it work?

