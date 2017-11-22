Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/22/business/why-companies-uber-have-incentive-cover-data-breaches/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

News has broken that last year, hackers downloaded the personal information of 57 million Uber riders and drivers from a third-party server. In response, the ride-hailing company paid those attackers $100,000 to delete their copy of the data, and then reportedly tracked them down to get them to sign non-disclosure agreements to keep the breach quiet. While that may have kept Uber out of another PR nightmare — at least for a time — it's definitely not the course of action companies like Uber are supposed to take when something like this goes down.

