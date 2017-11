Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/09/business/will-ordering-less-inventory-help-department-stores-holiday-season/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The holiday season is approaching, and there are reports that department stores like Kohl’s, Macy’s and Nordstrom are ordering less inventory. After a year of declining sales and foot traffic, these retailers don’t want piles of unsold stock eating into their profits. But are they risking empty shelves and disappointed shoppers?

