As J.C. Penney liquidates merchandise, other retailers scramble to compete

J.C. Penney announced Monday that it’s set to close 13 more stores for good. The company filed for bankruptcy in May and is in the process of liquidating merchandise in more than 130 stores right now.

Those rock-bottom prices have other retailers, which are often next door to J.C. Penney stores in malls, scrambling to figure out how to compete.

Department stores have to move inventory quickly.

“Frankly, milk is a lot like merchandise,” said Bob Phibbs, who runs the consultancy The Retail Doctor. “It spoils and smells bad the longer you hold on to it. And that’s the story of retail.”

He said that can be even tougher if there’s a liquidation sale happening next door.

“Liquidation is often good for those that are liquidating but it’s not so good for the other retailers around it,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at Global Data.

In this case, other retailers like the mall anchors Macy’s and Nordstrom.

“What Penneys is doing is robbing demand from the future with a liquidation sale,” Phibbs said.

He said that’s on top of already-suppressed demand because of COVID-19. Along with J.C. Penney, J. Crew and Neiman Marcus also filed for bankruptcy amid the pandemic.

Phibbs said as more consumers change their habits and order things online, traditional retailers will continue to find it harder to compete.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. Will surges in COVID-19 cases mean a return to lockdowns? In many areas where businesses are reopening, cases of COVID-19 are trending upwards, causing some to ask if the lockdowns were lifted too soon, and if residents and businesses might have to go through it all again. So, how likely is another lockdown, of some sort? The answer depends on who you ask. Many local officials are now bullish about keeping businesses open to salvage their economies. Health experts, though, are concerned. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse