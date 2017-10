Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, addresses reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images

David Gura of Bloomberg and Sheelah Kolhatkar of The New Yorker join us to discuss the week’s business and economic news. Despite economists' predictions of the GDP falling, there was economic growth of 3 percent last quarter — we breakdown exactly this means. We also discuss the hurdles the GOP tax plan will have to jump before it's unveiled Wednesday. Plus, we touch on President Donald Trump’s upcoming Fed chair appointment.