The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, starts a two-day meeting tomorrow. We'll get the word on interest rates Wednesday. In the meantime, there's a lot of tea-leaf reading going on among traders and others who live and die by interest rates. The Fed's version of tea leaves, anyway. It's known as the dot plot. A kind of monetary modern art, with each dot representing one FOMC member's interest-rate projections.

Federal Reserve

