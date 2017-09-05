Hundreds of immigration advocates and supporters attend a rally and march to Trump Tower in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program also known as DACA on August 30, 2017 in New York City. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Trump Administration announced it's ending DACA, the Obama-era program protecting undocumented immigrants from deportation if they arrived as children. Now, Congress has to decide whether to pass legislation to maintain the program. Businesses have lined up in favor of DACA, but the question is: what can companies do besides public statements and letters? We follow the corporate money.

And Tim Leong tells us what it was like to create the infographics for his book "The Star Wars Super Graphic." If you want to know which character talks about the Force the most, he's your guy. Check out a few of his graphics here. (link to separate blog post)