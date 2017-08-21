Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/21/business/keeping-jobs-us-just-doesnt-make-sense-carriers-bottom-line-0/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Six months after President Trump's inauguration, the Carrier furnace and air-conditioner factory in Indianapolis began the first of 632 planned layoffs this year. This is the same Carrier factory that Trump worked with to keep its plant and manufacturing jobs in America. James Briggs, who writes for the Indianapolis Star, covered the Carrier layoffs for the paper last month. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal has talked to Briggs before about Carrier and check in with him on the economic and employment climate in Indianapolis, one month after the layoffs began.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.