Consumer prices didn't undergo any changes from May to June, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index. Meanwhile, core prices — excluding volatile food and energy — were up from the same time last year. Amid the news, Christopher Low — chief economist at FTN Financial — joined us to talk about what the Fed might have planned for future interest rate increases. Afterwards, we'll look at how leadership changes at the FBI affect work their the ground.