03/03/17: What companies have to do to rehabilitate their image

2017 hasn't been Uber's year. There have been accusations about sexual harassment from former employees, a lawsuit over intellectual property, and questions about the CEO's temperament. The ridesharing company might need some crisis management. Andy Gilman, the CEO of CommCore Consulting Group, shares how his company helps other companies respond to crises. Afterwards, we'll play this week's Silicon Tally with Sim Ogus, COO of the website sporttechie.com. 

Marketplace Tech®, hosted by Ben Brock Johnson, tackles the business behind the technology that’s obsessing us and changing our lives. With the listener in mind, this weekday segment examines everything from video games and robots to consumer protection and space travel.