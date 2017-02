02/22/17: What does the future of Uber look like?

A former Uber employee has written a blog post about being the target of sexual harassment and sexism at the company. Jessi Hempel, head of editorial at Backchannel, joined us to discuss how she thinks CEO Travis Kalanick should have handled the issue. Next, we'll discuss some of the products we discovered at Toy Fair 2017, which included a children's 3-D pen that'll let you create sculptures.