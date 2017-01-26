DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech®

with Ben Johnson

01/26/17: How the tech sector is shaping the U.S. economy

As Trump calls for the return of manufacturing in the U.S., Los Angeles is looking to technology as a promising sector for job growth. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti joined us to talk about why he wants to make LA a tech hub and how he'll try to ensure that it's a diverse one. Afterwards, we'll look at how viable it is to work for ridesharing companies. Uber recently agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims that it misled drivers about how much they could expect to earn on the job. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Ben Johnson
Johnson web

About the Show

Marketplace Tech®, hosted by Ben Brock Johnson, tackles the business behind the technology that’s obsessing us and changing our lives. With the listener in mind, this weekday segment examines everything from video games and robots to consumer protection and space travel.