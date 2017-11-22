DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/22/2017: Uber got hacked and decided not to tell anyone

(U.S. Edition) Hackers got access to the personal data of 57 million Uber customers and drivers last year, but the ridesharing giant publicly disclosed the security breach on Tuesday. We'll look at how Uber handled the hack in 2016, and then talk about what this could mean for new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Afterwards, we'll look at the unstable future of America's diversity lottery program, which grants visas to people from countries with low rates of immigration. And then to cap off today's show, we'll discuss the potential effects that repealing Obamacare's individual mandate could have on the Affordable Care Act overall.

David Brancaccio
