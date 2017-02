Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/20/world/walmart-results-come-amid-fierce-competition-amazon/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Walmart releases its quarterly results tomorrow, and they should be interesting. The world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer has been scrambling to take on another retail titan -- Amazon. Walmart recently lowered the minimum purchase amount for free two-day shipping to $35. And if you're willing to pick up your online order at the local Walmart store, there's no shipping charge at all. Will free two-day shipping be enough to take on Amazon?